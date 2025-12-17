Germany's Fairplay Towage acquires Stade-based marine services company

Germany's Fairplay Towage Group has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in marine services company Elbclearing, effective December 1, 2025. The acquisition includes all investments held by Elbclearing, encompassing port operating companies and terminals.
The deal consolidates a long-standing partnership between the two entities at the Stade/Bützfleth location.
Fairplay stated that the move aims to establish a stronger presence in Stade and deploy modern tonnage to enhance emergency towing services on the Elbe River. This includes upgrades to the existing emergency towing concept involving the vessel Fairplay-35.
Philip-Alexander Harmstorf, Managing Director of Fairplay Towage Group, said, "Our main objective is to enhance the efficiency of our services while simultaneously strengthening the logistical significance of the port of Stade/Bützfleth. This location is crucial for reliably servicing the Elbe from Hamburg through Brunsbüttel to Cuxhaven."
Elbclearing operates a fleet of two vessels, including a pusher tug and a workboat/cargo ferry.
Fairplay Towage Group currently operates in 24 European ports with a fleet of over 100 tugs, according to company-provided information.