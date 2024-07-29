VESSEL REVIEW | YT 027 & AT 010 – Philippine Navy acquires new tugs for ship handling and firefighting support

“The navy required vessels of proven design that were also highly manoeuvrable and built specifically for operation in restricted waters to assist navy vessels, including the two large 7,200-tonne landing docks,” JSI told Baird Maritime. “The tugs also needed to be able to deliver high levels of bollard pull, i.e., 60 tonnes for the ocean tug and 40-tonnes for the ASD harbour tug.”

JSI added that the tugs, the first of these two RAL series to be built by the company, used existing RAL designs measuring 30 metres (100 feet) and 27 metres (89 feet) long, respectively. The vessels were built using the latest advances in modern design technology and fitted with state-of-the-art equipment to meet the requirements of the end user.