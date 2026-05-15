VESSEL REVIEW | Yigang Tug 3001 – Ship assist and salvage tug for Chinese inland and coastal waters

The Yichang Port Group of China has placed a new harbour tug into service.

Built by Zhijiang Jiangrui Shipping, Yigang Tug 3001 (宜港拖3001轮; Yigang Tuo 3001) is capable of operation in both coastal and inland waters where she will perform towing/pushing, berthing/unberthing assistance, and salvage functions.

The tug will be operated out of the Port of Yichang in Hubei province.