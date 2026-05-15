Yigang Tug 3001
Yigang Tug 3001
Harbour Tugs and Operation

VESSEL REVIEW | Yigang Tug 3001 – Ship assist and salvage tug for Chinese inland and coastal waters

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The Yichang Port Group of China has placed a new harbour tug into service.

Built by Zhijiang Jiangrui Shipping, Yigang Tug 3001 (宜港拖3001轮; Yigang Tuo 3001) is capable of operation in both coastal and inland waters where she will perform towing/pushing, berthing/unberthing assistance, and salvage functions.

The tug will be operated out of the Port of Yichang in Hubei province.

Design optimised for the Yangtze River as well as port waters

The newbuild has an LOA of 44.85 metres (147.1 feet), a beam of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), a depth of 3.8 metres (12 feet), and a total installed power of 3,000 hp (2,200 kW). The wheelhouse is elevated to provide the crew with improved all-round visibility even when pushing or pulling large non-self-propelled barges.

The shallow draught will permit safe navigation in Yangtze River A, B and C class shipping areas and the Three Gorges Dam, even under harsh weather conditions.

Electronics and deck equipment suite configured for emergency response

The vessel’s key equipment includes two telescopic boom cranes, a command and control system, monitoring and forensic drones, and high-resolution optoelectronic tracking and forensic systems. These systems will enhance the tug's effectiveness in salvage, emergency response, and related duties.

Yigang Tug 3001
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Inland and harbour tug
Flag: China
Owner: Yichang Port Group, China
Builder: Zhijiang Jiangrui Shipping, China
Length overall: 44.85 metres (147.1 feet)
Beam: 10.5 metres (34.4 feet)
Depth: 3.8 metres (12 feet)
Main engine: 3,000 hp (2,200 kW)
Other electronics: Command and control system
Cranes: 2
Operational area: Hubei, China
Asia
China
Yangtze River
Three Gorges Dam
Zhijiang Jiangrui Shipping
Yigang Tug 3001 (vessel)
Yichang Port Group
Port of Yichang (China)
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