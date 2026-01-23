VESSEL REVIEW | Ten-Oh – Japanese demonstrator tug fitted with hydrogen dual-fuel propulsion

Ten-Oh has an LOA of 38 metres (120 feet), a beam of 9.6 metres (31 feet), a depth of 4.2 metres (14 feet), and a gross tonnage of 289. The tug boasts a high degree of manoeuvrability and strong engine output, which are essential in low-speed handling of larger ships as they enter and leave port.

The tug is equipped with two Behydro 12-cylinder hydrogen dual-fuel engines each rated 4,400 hp (3,300 kW). Tsuneishi said these will enable the vessel to generate approximately 60 per cent fewer CO₂ emissions compared to tugs fitted with engines that run on conventional fossil fuels.

Around 250 kg of hydrogen is stored in high-pressure tanks. Tsuneishi expects this arrangement will ensure operational performance similar to that of vessels using conventional fuel.