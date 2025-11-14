VESSEL REVIEW | Svitzer Ingrid – Electric harbour tug enters service in Denmark's Oresund Strait

Designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd, the new tug has a length of 25.4 metres (83.3 feet), a beam of 12.7 metres (41.7 feet), a draught of 5.4 metres (18 feet), and a bollard pull of 70 tonnes. The wheelhouse provides unobstructed all-round visibility when manoeuvring ahead or astern, while upward-facing windows enhance the crew's situational awareness when alongside larger vessels.

The tug also boasts Fifi1 firefighting capability with power provided exclusively by the backup diesel engine. The electronics meanwhile include a Furuno radar.