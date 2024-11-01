VESSEL REVIEW | Solidor & Cite D'Aleth – Harbour and firefighting tugs to operate out of France’s English Channel ports

The Bureau Veritas-classed Cite D'Aleth and Solidor were acquired as part of a €10.3 million (US$11.5 million) investment to replace some of the ageing vessels at the ports where they will operate. The tugs are designed for use in the English Channel, hence the installation of exhaust aftertreatment systems to comply with IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations. They will be operated by EDEIS Ports de Saint-Malo and Cancale.

“EDEIS needed tugs adapted to its operations and the conditions in the harbours it managed,” Piriou told Baird Maritime. “Specifically, the owner required tugs that were manoeuvrable, powerful, versatile, and modern.”