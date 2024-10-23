VESSEL REVIEW | SN Cariri – Brazil's Sulnorte places harbour and coastal tug into service

SN Cariri was built by ERM to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) that complies with all applicable rules and regulations of the American Bureau of Shipping, including the A1 Towing Vessel and Unrestricted Navigation class notations.

Sulnorte’s newest tug has an LOA of 23.2 metres (76.1 feet), a moulded beam of 11.4 metres (37.4 feet), a moulded depth of 4.4 metres (14 feet), and a gross tonnage of 298. For ship handling, the bow features one tier of 800mm OD by 400mm ID cylindrical fenders at the main deck level, a 480mm by 300mm W-type fender below it and at the stern, and 300mm D-type fenders along the sheer lines of the main deck. The deck machinery includes a Kraaijeveld windlass/hawser winch forward and a towing hook aft.