VESSEL REVIEW | SD Aisemaht & SD Qwiy Aanitsa Sarah – Kotug Canada places methanol-powered escort tugs into service

Kotug Canada, the partnership formed by Dutch towage specialist Kotug International and Canada’s Horizon Maritime. recently unveiled what it said are the world’s first large, purpose-built dual-fuel methanol-powered escort tugs.

Designed by local naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), SD Aisemaht and SD Qwiy Aanitsa Sarah each have an LOA of 43.8 metres (144 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a minimum draught of 6.3 metres (21 feet) and a bollard pull of between 115 and 120 tonnes, placing them among the most powerful escort tugs operating in Canada.

Rather than retrofitting existing tonnage, Kotug chose to invest in purpose-built vessels optimised from the outset for performance, safety and sustainability.