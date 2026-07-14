VESSEL REVIEW | RG Nora – Versatile escort and firefighting tug to serve Spain's Gijon Port

Spain’s Armon Shipyard has handed over a new ASD escort tug to local company the Junquera Marítima Group for operation by its towage subsidiary Remolques Gijoneses (RG).

The Bureau Veritas-classed RG Nora has a steel hull, a length of 29 metres (95 feet), a beam of 11.2 metres (36.7 feet), a draught of five metres (16 feet), a depth of 5.53 metres (18.1 feet), and a gross tonnage of 423.

The wheelhouse offers all-round visibility whether navigating ahead or astern. Upward-facing windows provide the helm operator with enhanced situational awareness when manoeuvring around larger vessels.