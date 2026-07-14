RG Nora
RG NoraMarineTraffic.com/Diego F Solis
Harbour Tugs and Operation

VESSEL REVIEW | RG Nora – Versatile escort and firefighting tug to serve Spain's Gijon Port

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Spain’s Armon Shipyard has handed over a new ASD escort tug to local company the Junquera Marítima Group for operation by its towage subsidiary Remolques Gijoneses (RG).

The Bureau Veritas-classed RG Nora has a steel hull, a length of 29 metres (95 feet), a beam of 11.2 metres (36.7 feet), a draught of five metres (16 feet), a depth of 5.53 metres (18.1 feet), and a gross tonnage of 423.

The wheelhouse offers all-round visibility whether navigating ahead or astern. Upward-facing windows provide the helm operator with enhanced situational awareness when manoeuvring around larger vessels.

Reduced-emission propulsion in compliance with standards

RG Nora
RG NoraRemolques Gijoneses

Two MTU 16V000M65R four-stroke diesel engines that each produce 2,000 kW (2,700 hp) at 1,600 rpm drive two Schottel azimuthing drives to deliver a service speed of 12 knots and a bollard pull of 71 tonnes. The engines feature integrated selective catalytic reduction systems, lowering NOx emissions to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III standards.

Two 86kW generators meanwhile supply electrical power for the various onboard systems, which include a Furuno radar. The diesel fuel is fed by tanks with a total capacity of 166.18 cubic metres (36,550 gallons).

Part of a growing harbour support fleet

The tug can also be used for firefighting thanks to the installation of two water monitors just outside the wheelhouse.

RG Nora will be operated out of the Port of Gijon in the Asturias autonomous community of northern Spain. Armon will supply another two ASD tugs to RG in 2027.

RG Nora
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Escort tug
Classification: Bureau Veritas
Flag: Spain
Owner: Junquera Marítima Group, Spain
Operator: Remolques Gijoneses, Spain
Builder: Armon Shipyard, Spain
Hull construction material: Steel
Length overall: 29 metres (95 feet)
Beam: 11.2 metres (36.7 feet)
Draught: 5.0 metres (16 feet)
Depth: 5.53 metres (18.1 feet)
Gross tonnage: 423
Main engines: 2 x MTU 16V000M65R, each 2,000 kW (2,700 hp) at 1,600 rpm
Propulsion: 2 x Schottel drives
Generators: 2 x 86 kW
Cruising speed: 12 knots
Bollard pull: 71 tonnes
Radar: Furuno
Other equipment installed: Selective catalytic reduction systems
Firefighting equipment: 2 x monitors
Type of fuel: Diesel
Fuel capacity: 166.18 cubic metres (36,550 gallons)
Operational area: Gijon, Spain
Europe
Bureau Veritas
Spain
Armon Shipyard
Remolques Gijoneses
Port of Gijón
RG Nora (vessel)
Junquera Marítima Group
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