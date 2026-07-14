VESSEL REVIEW | RG Nora – Versatile escort and firefighting tug to serve Spain's Gijon Port
Spain’s Armon Shipyard has handed over a new ASD escort tug to local company the Junquera Marítima Group for operation by its towage subsidiary Remolques Gijoneses (RG).
The Bureau Veritas-classed RG Nora has a steel hull, a length of 29 metres (95 feet), a beam of 11.2 metres (36.7 feet), a draught of five metres (16 feet), a depth of 5.53 metres (18.1 feet), and a gross tonnage of 423.
The wheelhouse offers all-round visibility whether navigating ahead or astern. Upward-facing windows provide the helm operator with enhanced situational awareness when manoeuvring around larger vessels.
Reduced-emission propulsion in compliance with standards
Two MTU 16V000M65R four-stroke diesel engines that each produce 2,000 kW (2,700 hp) at 1,600 rpm drive two Schottel azimuthing drives to deliver a service speed of 12 knots and a bollard pull of 71 tonnes. The engines feature integrated selective catalytic reduction systems, lowering NOx emissions to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III standards.
Two 86kW generators meanwhile supply electrical power for the various onboard systems, which include a Furuno radar. The diesel fuel is fed by tanks with a total capacity of 166.18 cubic metres (36,550 gallons).
Part of a growing harbour support fleet
The tug can also be used for firefighting thanks to the installation of two water monitors just outside the wheelhouse.
RG Nora will be operated out of the Port of Gijon in the Asturias autonomous community of northern Spain. Armon will supply another two ASD tugs to RG in 2027.