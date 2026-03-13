VESSEL REVIEW | RB-2256 – Russian Navy acquires harbour tug for ship assist duties

The Russian Navy recently placed a new harbour tug into service at the Baltic Fleet headquarters at Leningrad Naval Base in Saint Petersburg.

Designed by United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Vympel Design Bureau, RB-2256 (РБ-2256) belongs to the Project 705BM series of tugs whose main functions are ship assist of surface vessels and submarines and towing of distressed vessels of up to 1,000 tons displacement.

The tugs can also be used for external firefighting and search and rescue.