VESSEL REVIEW | RB-2256 – Russian Navy acquires harbour tug for ship assist duties
The Russian Navy recently placed a new harbour tug into service at the Baltic Fleet headquarters at Leningrad Naval Base in Saint Petersburg.
Designed by United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Vympel Design Bureau, RB-2256 (РБ-2256) belongs to the Project 705BM series of tugs whose main functions are ship assist of surface vessels and submarines and towing of distressed vessels of up to 1,000 tons displacement.
The tugs can also be used for external firefighting and search and rescue.
Compact design ideal for operation in high-traffic harbour waters
RB-2256 is a single-deck tug with an LOA of 17 metres (56 feet), a beam of five metres (16 feet), a draught of only 1.5 metres (4.9 feet), and space for six crewmembers. The crew’s living quarters are located in the bow while rubber fendering is fitted at the bow and the stern.
The propulsion compartment is located amidships and houses two diesel engines that drive nozzle-housed, controllable-pitch propellers via shaftlines to deliver a service speed of 10 knots and a bollard pull of just over 15 tonnes. Two rudders provide the manoeuvrability necessary for navigating safely in confined harbour waters.
Built with ice navigation capability
The propulsion can also enable the vessel to stay out at sea for three days if needed.
RB-2256 was built in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements including the Ice2 notation, which indicates safe independent navigation in light surface ice conditions in non-Arctic seas, or through pack ice up to 0.55 metre (1.8 feet) thick when navigating astern of an icebreaker.