VESSEL REVIEW | Ninggang Diantuo 1 – Electric tug to serve inland ports in China's Jiangsu province

Ample battery power for daily towing operations

Because of the low emissions made possible by the electric propulsion, the tug is ideal for operation in inland ports where it will primarily be used to provide berthing/unberthing assistance for large ships.

Classed by China Classification Society, the tug has an LOA of 36.5 metres (120 feet), a beam of 10 metres (33 feet), a draught of three metres (9.8 feet), a depth of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a gross tonnage of 417, and a total installed power of 3,000 kW (4,000 hp) that will deliver a top speed of 13 knots and a bollard pull in excess of 52 tonnes.