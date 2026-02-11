VESSEL REVIEW | Mikhail Chekov – Emergency response and survey tug delivered to Russian Navy

Russian shipbuilder Astrakhan Ship Repair Plant, a division of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, recently handed over a new tug ordered by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Mikhail Chekov (Михаил Чеков) is the seventh vessel under the Project 22870 series of tugs that have been built for the Russian Navy beginning in 2014. Design work on the tugs was undertaken by the Vympel Design Bureau.

The newbuild honours Mikhail Chekov, a Soviet naval officer known for his marine rescue and salvage efforts in the Black Sea during World War II.