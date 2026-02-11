VESSEL REVIEW | Mikhail Chekov – Emergency response and survey tug delivered to Russian Navy
Russian shipbuilder Astrakhan Ship Repair Plant, a division of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, recently handed over a new tug ordered by the Russian Ministry of Defence.
Mikhail Chekov (Михаил Чеков) is the seventh vessel under the Project 22870 series of tugs that have been built for the Russian Navy beginning in 2014. Design work on the tugs was undertaken by the Vympel Design Bureau.
The newbuild honours Mikhail Chekov, a Soviet naval officer known for his marine rescue and salvage efforts in the Black Sea during World War II.
Maneouvrable platform for harbour and coastal use
The new tug has a length of 57 metres (190 feet), a beam of 14 metres (46 feet), a draught of 3.5 metres (11 feet), and a maximum displacement of 1,605 tonnes. Duties will include search and rescue, external firefighting, towing and salvage operations, dive support, marine surveys, and oil spill cleanup.
Two 2,000kW (2,700hp) main engines drive two azimuthing propellers to deliver a speed of 14 knots. The other onboard systems draw power from three 1,520kW main diesel generators plus two 100kW generators that will serve as backup.
Two 200kW auxiliary engines and two 1,000kW bow thrusters are also fitted.
Full rescue and firefighting fitout
The emergency response equipment includes a towing winch with hook, a diving bell that can be operated at a depth of 60 metres (200 feet), three firefighting monitors each with a discharge rate of 500 cubic metres (100,000 gallons) per hour, and an unmanned underwater vehicle for inspection at depths of up to 400 metres (1,300 feet).
Compartments are also available for housing up to 36 additional personnel such as rescued accident survivors.
Mikhail Chekov has since entered service with the Russian Navy. She is currently assigned to the Black Sea Fleet.