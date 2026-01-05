VESSEL REVIEW | Mary Jane Moran – Moran Towing's new escort tug to serve Texas Gulf Coast ship traffic

The 192GT, all-steel tug was designed by Crowley Engineering Services and built by Master Boat Builders of Coden, Alabama. She has a total installed power of 5,100 hp (3,800 kW), measures 86 feet (26 metres) in length with a 36-foot (11-metre) beam, and is both LEV (low emissions vessel) certified and ABS escort rated.

A maximum draught of 16 feet (4.9 metres) will permit operation even in restrictive waters.

Moran Towing said the new tug carries +A-1 Towing Service, +AMS, and LEV classifications and is designed to meet the evolving demands of modern harbours with strength, versatility, and manoeuvrability.