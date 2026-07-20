VESSEL REVIEW | Marauder – Escort and ship assist tug to serve small and large US ports

Metairie, Louisiana-based towage company Maritime Partners has taken delivery of Marauder, the first escort tug in a new series ordered by the company from Master Boat Builders of Coden, Alabama.

Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said that Marauder and her seven sisters will be capable of escort and berthing/unberthing assistance, thus covering operations in both small and large ports.

Deliveries of all eight tugs in the series are scheduled to be completed by 2027. Titan, the second tug in the series, is nearing completion and will be handed over within the third quarter of this year.

All eight were designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.