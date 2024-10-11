VESSEL REVIEW | KST Dragon – Highly manoeuvrable tug for Singapore operator
Singapore-based towage operator KST Maritime, a subsidiary of Italy's MedTug, has taken delivery of a new ASD ship handling and escort tug built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).
KST Dragon is the first in a series of two ASD tugs to be built for the same owner. The hull has been optimised for maximum thrust and bollard pull, while maintaining excellent manoeuvring and seakeeping. A half-raised forecastle deck helps to keep the working deck safe and dry, while a gently rounded deck line in plan ensures the tug can safely and easily come alongside and distance itself from an escorted ship at speed.
The characteristic double chine stern unique to RAL designs ensures that the tug can run astern at high speeds and maintain good control, directional stability, and a dry working deck.
High propulsive power coupled with enhanced agility
The Lloyd's Register-classed KST Dragon has an LOA of 25.4 metres (83.3 feet), a moulded beam of 11.8 metres (38.7 feet), a maximum draught of 5.3 metres (17 feet), and a gross tonnage of just under 400. Two Caterpillar 3516C diesel engines that each produce 2,000 kW (2,700 hp) at 1,600 rpm drive Schottel SPR 460 Z-drives with fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a bollard pull of over 70 tonnes and a maximum speed of 12 knots.
The electrical plant comprises two Caterpillar C7.1 generators each with a power output of 118 ekW. Diesel fuel is supplied by tanks with a total capacity of 91,000 litres (20,000 gallons).
The hull and skeg provide improved manoeuvring and side-stepping capabilities. The hull has been optimised for maximum thrust and bollard pull, while maintaining excellent manoeuvring and seakeeping.
A half-raised forecastle deck helps to keep the working deck safe and dry, while a gently rounded deck line in plan ensures the tug can safely and easily come alongside and distance itself from an escorted ship at speed. The characteristic double chine stern unique to RAL designs ensures that the tug can run astern at high speeds and maintain good control, directional stability, and a dry working deck.
Layout and equipment optimised for safety
The tug has been outfitted to KST Maritime’s specific requirements with a split drum winch and dual aperture staple on the foredeck, a towing hook on the aft deck, and off-ship firefighting thanks to the installation of two water monitors connected to a 2,400m3/h pump.
Ship handling fenders at the bow consists of an 800 x 400mm cylindrical fender with 480 x 300mm “W” block fendering below. A 300 x 300mm hollow “D” fender provides protection at the main deck sheer line and along the knuckle, and 480 x 300mm “W” block fendering is used at the stern.
The tug’s accommodation spaces are outfitted to MLC-compliant standards. The master and chief engineer cabins are located on the main deck, while the other crew cabins are located in the lower accommodation deck.