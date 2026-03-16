VESSEL REVIEW | Isla Popa & Isla Uva – Svitzer's new tugs to support ship transits through Panama Canal

Danish towage specialist Svitzer has deployed two of its newest tugs in Panama as part of the expansion of the company’s activities in Latin America, particularly along the Panama Canal.

Named after two local islands, Isla Popa and Isla Uva were built by Turkey's Med Marine at its Eregli Shpiyard to a design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).

According to the Panama Canal Authority (PCA), the design has proven to be ideal for intensive assistance operations including those to be carried out in the canal.