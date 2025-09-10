VESSEL REVIEW | INS Mahabali, INS Baljeet & INS Bajrang – Ship assist and emergency response tugs delivered to Indian Navy

India’s Shoft Shipyard has handed over three new harbour tugs in a series to the Indian Navy.

INS Mahabali, INS Baljeet, and INS Bajrang were built by Shoft Shipyard for the Indian Navy. Construction of the vessels was undertaken in compliance with Indian Register of Shipping classification rules and with the national government’s “make in India” initiative, which stipulates the use of more than 50 per cent local content in their manufacture.