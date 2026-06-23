VESSEL REVIEW | Gryphon-9 – Russian operator places ice-capable harbour and pilot transfer tug into service

Russian towage company Gryphon has taken delivery of a new tug built locally by Pella Shipyard.

Gryphon-9 (Грифон-9) is the first vessel to be completed under the Project 05380 series of tugs, which are modified variants of the Project 90600 series that has more than 50 examples in operation in Russia and overseas.

The vessel is capable of operating in both open water and ice conditions.