VESSEL REVIEW | Gryphon-9 – Russian operator places ice-capable harbour and pilot transfer tug into service
Russian towage company Gryphon has taken delivery of a new tug built locally by Pella Shipyard.
Gryphon-9 (Грифон-9) is the first vessel to be completed under the Project 05380 series of tugs, which are modified variants of the Project 90600 series that has more than 50 examples in operation in Russia and overseas.
The vessel is capable of operating in both open water and ice conditions.
Compact multi-role platform
Gryphon-9 is notable for being built to perform pilotage duties in addition to towing of vessels and stationary objects and structures.
The tug has a length of 25.4 metres (83.3 feet), a beam of 8.8 metres (29 feet), a draught of 4.2 metres (14 feet), and accommodation for up to eight crewmembers.
Two main engines that each produce 1,490 kW (2,000 hp) drive fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a service speed of 11.5 knots and a bollard pull of approximately 50 tons.
Built for use in busy port waters
As with many modern tugs, the wheelhouse provides a full 360 degrees of visibility, thus enhancing the crew’s situational awareness when conducting operations ahead of astern. Upward-facing windows meanwhile aid in safe manoeuvring around larger vessels whether in assisting them or in transferring pilots.
The vessel's open aft deck is also fitted with a knuckle boom crane.
Gryphon-9 was built in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules including those under the Arc4 ice notation covering the hull and machinery. Like other vessels in the Gryphon fleet, she will be operated in the Port of Saint Petersburg.