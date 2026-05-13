VESSEL REVIEW | Frank C – Canadian operator's new compact tug to support dredging and construction projects

Les Entreprises PEC, a civil engineering company located in Bonaventure, Quebec, has taken delivery of a new compact tug constructed by Canadian shipbuilder Chantier Naval Forillon (CNF) at its Rivière-au-Renard facilities.

Frank C was designed by local naval architecture firm Navanex. The custom-built, under 15GT tug is named in honour of François Cayouette, the founder of PEC.

“The vessel marks the return of full newbuild ship construction to Rivière-au-Renard,” CNF told Baird Maritime. “Her optimised hull and high installed power provide exceptional performance in confined and shallow-water environments.”