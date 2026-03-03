VESSEL REVIEW | Eon – Kuok Maritime Group introduces Singapore's first all-electric harbour tug
The Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), a collaboration led by the Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), has taken delivery of Singapore's first fully electric harbour tug.
The 29-metre (95-foot), 50-ton bollard pull Eon features an integrated electric propulsion system from ABB. Construction of the tug was completed by KMG subsidiary PaxOcean in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.
Development of the tug is in line with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's requirement that all newbuild harbour craft must be either fully electric or compatible with B100 biofuels or "net zero" fuels by 2030.
The tug is powered by a 3MWH lithium titanate oxide (LTO) battery pack connected to ABB's energy management system and DC grid system. The latter can facilitate battery integration and reduce the number of energy conversions between different sources and loads, thereby optimising drivetrain efficiency while extending operating range per charge.
“Different battery chemistry compositions have their own advantages and disadvantages,” KMG told Baird Maritime. “To address this, our electric fleet has adopted different battery chemistries based on operational needs.
“While lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are widely recognised for their strong safety and reliability record, LTO batteries offer enhanced thermal stability and ultra-fast charging for high-duty applications.”
Hybrid-ready propulsion arrangement for greater flexibility
KMG added that it deploys industry-proven LFP battery systems where they are best suited and selects LTO technology for applications that demand higher thermal margins and rapid charge capability, ensuring safe and reliable operations in every use case.
“We have also optimised space arrangement with high-density energy storage to enable future upgrading of energy storage capacity.”
The tug can also be configured to accommodate alternative low-emission fuels such as methanol, hydrogen and ammonia when these become commercially available.
Development emphasis on cost reduction without sacrificing performance
Despite the higher capital costs often associated with battery-powered vessels, it was designed in such a way that it ensured lower operating expenses, as electric propulsion eliminates the need for major overhauls, fuel refills, and regular engine maintenance.
“We also studied the operational profile of the intended tug usage and right-sized the battery system to meet operational requirements,” said KMG.
“The tug therefore has a large enough battery capacity designed to cater to varying power demands, enabling it to deliver high power when needed, including instant high torque during towing operations. It is designed to complete two or more berthing and unberthing jobs on a single charge.”
The CSA technical team, together with the yard and the original equipment manufacturer, have designed and developed a training outline for core machinery and systems that cover but are not limited to battery and battery management system, propulsion, auxiliary and safety, and navigation and communications systems.
KMG said that the crew will not only be trained in theory, but will also receive practical hands-on training covering operational procedures, maintenance and inspection, troubleshooting and emergency responses.
“With the delivery of the fully electric tug and an electric supply boat [that will be operated in conjunction with the tug], the CSA will move beyond theory to demonstrate the vessels’ operational viability in Singapore waters,” KMG told Baird Maritime.