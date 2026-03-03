VESSEL REVIEW | Eon – Kuok Maritime Group introduces Singapore's first all-electric harbour tug

The Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), a collaboration led by the Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), has taken delivery of Singapore's first fully electric harbour tug.

The 29-metre (95-foot), 50-ton bollard pull Eon features an integrated electric propulsion system from ABB. Construction of the tug was completed by KMG subsidiary PaxOcean in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.

Development of the tug is in line with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's requirement that all newbuild harbour craft must be either fully electric or compatible with B100 biofuels or "net zero" fuels by 2030.