VESSEL REVIEW | BB Electra – Norwegian electric tug with ship assist, rescue and firefighting capability

Versatile low-emission platform

The newbuild has an LOA of 22.2 metres (72.8 feet), a moulded beam of 10.84 metres (35.56 feet), a draught of 4.8 metres (16 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 100, a gross tonnage of 277, and accommodation for three crewmembers. The tug’s Corvus Orca Energy battery pack has a rated output of 1,718 kWh and can drive two Schottel azimuthing thrusters to help the tug achieve a bollard pull of 45 tonnes and a free running speed of 11.8 knots. The batteries will also enable the tug to operate continuously for up to four hours.

The deck equipment includes a DMT TW-E250kN fore winch, a Data Hidrolik DTH 50-120P tow hook and DTC 4000 EP-L rope reel, and a Palfinger Marine PK11001MC deck crane. These draw power from a Caterpillar C32 IMO Tier III diesel generator that produces 940 ekW at 1,800 rpm. The generator can also serve as a backup source of propulsive power if the tug needs to operate for longer periods.