VESSEL REVIEW | Balahu – Low-emission tug to serve Spain's Barcelona Port
P&O Reyser, P&O Maritime Logistics' towage division that primarily serves the Spanish market, recently took delivery of a new harbour tug that will be operated out of the Port of Barcelona.
The 24- by eight-metre (79- by 26-foot) Balahu is an asymmetric tractor tug that features an advanced propulsion system powered by Kongsberg Maritime ASD units. This asymmetrical configuration ensures exceptional manoeuvrability ideal for handling large vessels in high-traffic port environments.
With a bollard pull of 73.5 tonnes and a draught of six metres (20 feet), the tug is built to guarantee safe, precise operations in port, where efficiency and accuracy will help ensure smooth maritime traffic management.
Low noise and NOx emission levels ideal for port operations
The tug is fitted with two MAN 12V175D MM+ 12-cylinder, high-speed diesel engines that each produce 2,400 kW (3,200 hp) at 1,800 rpm to deliver enough power to permit towing operations ahead or astern. The engines were also manufactured to comply with IMO Tier III NOx emission standards.
The tug also has space for a rescue boat and two firefighting monitors mounted just forward on either side of the wheelhouse, allowing the vessel to also be used for emergency response operations in its home port and in nearby waters. A knuckle boom crane is also fitted.
Classified as an "Eco Silent" vessel, Balahu ensures enhanced crew comfort through improved control of noise and vibration. P&O Reyser's acquisition of the new tug is in line with its program of investing in environment-friendly vessels that can also deliver high performance for demanding port operations.