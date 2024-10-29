VESSEL REVIEW | Balahu – Low-emission tug to serve Spain's Barcelona Port

The 24- by eight-metre (79- by 26-foot) Balahu is an asymmetric tractor tug that features an advanced propulsion system powered by Kongsberg Maritime ASD units. This asymmetrical configuration ensures exceptional manoeuvrability ideal for handling large vessels in high-traffic port environments.

With a bollard pull of 73.5 tonnes and a draught of six metres (20 feet), the tug is built to guarantee safe, precise operations in port, where efficiency and accuracy will help ensure smooth maritime traffic management.