VESSEL REVIEW | ADNOC TB01 & ADNOC TB02 – Abu Dhabi owner's newest tugs designed for harsh-environment operations

With secondary emergency response capabilities

The newly completed tugs ADNOC TB01 and ADNOC TB02 were designed by RAL to meet ADNOC’s specific requirements and for towing operations in the harsh marine environments of the Middle East, particularly in the waters in and around the UAE. Some key features of the design include a shallow draught hullform, a large aft open deck, and MLC 2006-compliant crew accommodation.

Classed by Bureau Veritas, the two tugs are also outfitted for firefighting, search and rescue (SAR), and oil spill response and are designed for operations in high ambient air temperatures and high seawater temperatures.