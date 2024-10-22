VESSEL REVIEW | ADNOC TB01 & ADNOC TB02 – Abu Dhabi owner's newest tugs designed for harsh-environment operations
UAE shipowner Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has taken delivery of two new shallow-draught ASD tugs in a series built by Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB). The tugs were designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) for duties such as ship assist and harbour and coastal towing.
With secondary emergency response capabilities
The newly completed tugs ADNOC TB01 and ADNOC TB02 were designed by RAL to meet ADNOC’s specific requirements and for towing operations in the harsh marine environments of the Middle East, particularly in the waters in and around the UAE. Some key features of the design include a shallow draught hullform, a large aft open deck, and MLC 2006-compliant crew accommodation.
Classed by Bureau Veritas, the two tugs are also outfitted for firefighting, search and rescue (SAR), and oil spill response and are designed for operations in high ambient air temperatures and high seawater temperatures.
The large aft deck on each tug is fitted with a knuckle boom crane, a tow hook, a gob eye, tow pins, and a capstan, and includes storage for a gangway and a tanker basket. There is also access to the belowdeck oil spill response equipment stores. Located port and starboard just outside of the wheelhouse are two firefighting monitors.
The tugs each have an LOA of 28 metres (92 feet), a moulded beam of 11.8 metres (38.7 feet), a moulded depth of 4.48 metres (14.7 feet), and a gross tonnage of 390. Two Cummins QSK60-M diesel engines that each produce 2,000 kW (2,700 hp) at 1,800 rpm drive Schottel SRP 430FP propellers to deliver a bollard pull of more than 64 tonnes, as proven during sea trials.
Ample accommodation compliant with the latest standards
Each tug's electrical plant consists of two Cummins QSB7 diesel generators, each with a power output of 150 ekW. The machinery space is fitted with oversized ventilation fans to address the elevated design ambient temperatures, thus allowing prolonged operations. Tank capacities are 130 cubic metres (4,600 cubic feet) for fuel oil and 28 cubic metres (990 cubic feet) for potable water.
The vessels include accommodation for eight persons each, with abundant galley stores and refrigerated/freezer stores included in the lower accommodations’ spaces. The crew cabins on each tug include single cabins with en suite water closets for the captain and the chief engineer. These cabins are located on the main deck along with the mess, which doubles as a lounge.