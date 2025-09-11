US boatbuilder Arc wins $160m order for hybrid-electric tugs

Los Angeles-based electric boatbuilder Arc has announced a $160 million contract with the US marine services company Curtin Maritime for the delivery of a new fleet of hybrid-electric ship assist tugs.
The project is described by the company as the largest commercial deployment of electric workboats, “in the history of the marine industry.”
The new tugs will be built in collaboration with the Snow and Company shipyard, with the first four vessels committed for delivery before the end of 2027.
Each tug will be powered by Arc's electric powertrains, which will deliver over 4,000 horsepower (2,893 kilowatts) and will be backed by a six megawatt-hour battery buffer.
Mitch Lee, CEO of Arc, stated that tugs are critical for national supply chains but are largely powered by “outdated” diesel engines. He added that the company's goal is to rebuild the commercial industry around modern, efficient, and reliable hybrid-electric powertrains.
The company said the project is currently fully funded by private investment.