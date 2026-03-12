Tug strike disrupts grain loading at France's Rouen port

A week-old strike at a tugb company has disrupted vessel loading at Rouen, France's largest grain export terminal, leaving nearly a dozen vessels queuing, the port operator said on Thursday.

France is the European Union's biggest grain producer and around half of its grain exports pass through Rouen, located on the river Seine near the country's north coast.

"The industrial action is disrupting port activity in Rouen during the peak grain season. As an illustration, 11 ships are currently waiting," Haropa Port said in an emailed statement.

Port data compiled by LSEG this week showed a long list of loadings pending at Rouen.