Tallvine Partners acquires vessel operator Donjon Marine

Miami-based investment advisor Tallvine Partners has acquired Donjon Marine, a marine infrastructure platform based in New Jersey with operations across the United States.
The acquisition marks the creation of Tallvine’s third platform and the establishment of its North American marine infrastructure strategy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
John A. Witte Jr. will continue to lead Donjon Marine as its CEO, alongside Thomas and Paul Witte, as part of the platform’s executive team.
Donjon Marine specialises in dredging solutions, salvage operations and emergency response, heavy lift and towing capabilities, and environmental remediation. The company boasts a fleet of more than 70 specialised vessels, over 1,000 linear feet (300 linear metres) of berth space, and an estimated daily spoils processing capacity of 4,500 cubic yards (3,400 cubic metres) in the New York and New Jersey Harbors.
Donjon Marine also operates a shipyard in the Great Lakes, equipped with a dry dock and a production area. The company will continue to operate under the Donjon Marine brand.