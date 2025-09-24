Tallvine Partners acquires vessel operator Donjon Marine

Miami-based investment advisor Tallvine Partners has acquired Donjon Marine, a marine infrastructure platform based in New Jersey with operations across the United States.

The acquisition marks the creation of Tallvine’s third platform and the establishment of its North American marine infrastructure strategy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

John A. Witte Jr. will continue to lead Donjon Marine as its CEO, alongside Thomas and Paul Witte, as part of the platform’s executive team.