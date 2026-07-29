Svitzer orders ASD harbour tug for UK fleet expansion

Danish towage company Svitzer has placed an order for a new ASD harbour tug as part of the expansion of its operations in the UK.
Following delivery, the tug will enter service in the Port of Bristol, where it will perform a range of harbour towage operations. This will be the first tug in a series to be deployed by Svitzer in Bristol.
The tug is scheduled to be handed over in late 2026.
Upon completion, the tug will have a length of 23 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of 5.4 metres, and two Caterpillar 3512TA engines that will deliver a bollard pull of 70 tonnes. The ASD configuration will guarantee enhanced manoeuvrability and precise handling, even in confined harbour waters.
The vessel will also boast an unobstructed working deck and a covered towing winch suitable for both forward and aft operations. Accommodation will be provided for a crew of six.
Other key features will include an exhaust gas aftertreatment system to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emission standards and an integrated modular Fifi1 system with water monitors for external firefighting.