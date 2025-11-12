Svitzer acquires stake in Norwegian towage company Bukser og Berging

The Svitzer Group of Denmark has acquired a 66.6 per cent stake in Norwegian towage and marine service company Bukser og Berging, subject to final regulatory approvals.
Svitzer said the investment represents a partnership opportunity for both companies, with a view to leverage extensive shared knowledge and experience of the global towage, offshore, adjacent maritime service and marine solution markets.
There is no integration activities related to the transaction for either company and Bukser og Berging will continue to operate as a standalone company under its own brand, management, values and strategy. Vetle J. Sverdrup, Chief Executive Officer of Bukser og Berging, will continue in his role and maintain a 33.4 per cent shareholding position and active ownership of the business.
Bukser og Berging has an advanced fleet of about 35 tugs, 25 pilot boats, three ambulance vessels and one service vessel for salmon farming (delousing vessel). It is headquartered in Oslo and has branch offices in Stavanger and Fedje, outside Bergen.