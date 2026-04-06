Suderman and Young Towing to expand services to two Texas ports

Suderman and Young Towing Company (S&Y) will expand its tug operations to the Port of Brownsville and Port Isabel in Texas, beginning service on Thursday, April 9.

S&Y said this expansion will reinforce the company's commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality marine support to customers calling the US Gulf Coast and further strengthens its ability to support vessel movements across Texas Gulf Coast ports.

As the Port of Brownsville continues to experience increased activity across multiple cargo sectors, S&Y will extend its services to support this gateway for international and domestic trade.