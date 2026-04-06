Suderman and Young Towing to expand services to two Texas ports

Suderman and Young Towing Company (S&Y) will expand its tug operations to the Port of Brownsville and Port Isabel in Texas, beginning service on Thursday, April 9.
S&Y said this expansion will reinforce the company's commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality marine support to customers calling the US Gulf Coast and further strengthens its ability to support vessel movements across Texas Gulf Coast ports.
As the Port of Brownsville continues to experience increased activity across multiple cargo sectors, S&Y will extend its services to support this gateway for international and domestic trade.
"Our team will provide the same responsive ship assist and escort services that our customers have come to expect, supported by experienced crews and well-maintained vessels dedicated to safe and efficient operations," S&Y said in press release dated March 30.
With this expansion, S&Y will enhance service flexibility for operators calling throughout Texas ports, ensuring tug availability and marine support for vessels operating in and around the Brownsville Ship Channel and Port Isabel.