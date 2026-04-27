Seatrium completes divestment of Singapore tug fleet

Singapore-based shipbuilder and vessel operator Seatrium has completed the divestment of its fleet of 17 tugs in Singapore.

Seatrium said the divestment was completed on Friday, April 24. The company expects that this divestment, alongside other non-core asset divestments disclosed in an earlier announcement, will deliver over SG$50 million (US$39 million) in annualised cost savings upon completion.

The divestment of the tug fleet was part of Seatrium's efforts to, "rationalise non-core assets, streamline operations, and drive long-term value for shareholders," the company said earlier this year.