SAAM Towage adds new tug to fleet in Peru

SAAM Towage has christened the Charrán, a new tug that will provide services at the terminal in Callao, Peru’s main port and a key hub on the west coast of South America.
The company said the tug was named Charrán after a seabird native to the Peruvian coast, chosen to symbolise agility and operational efficiency.
The Robert Allan Ltd-designed tug measures 24.4 metres in length and 12 metres in breadth. It delivers a bollard pull of 80 tonnes and a maximum speed of 13 knots (24 kilometres per hour).
Propulsion comes from a 2,350-kilowatt Caterpillar engine operating at 1,800 revolutions per minute. The company highlighted that the tug is highly manoeuvrable and designed for assisting large vessels in space-restricted harbours. It also carries FiFi 1 (Fire Fighting 1) certification, enabling it to respond to emergencies.
Hernán Gómez, Managing Director of SAAM Towage’s Towage Division, said the Peruvian market remains a strategic focus, with continued growth and investment planned to expand coverage in the Pacific.
Cristián Cifuentes, Country Manager of SAAM Towage Chile-Peru, said the addition of the tug will strengthen operations by incorporating modern technology and meeting high safety standards in berthing and unberthing.