Saam completes acquisition of 100 per cent of Intertug

Chilean towage operator Saam has confirmed the final closing of the deal to purchase 30 per cent of Intertug’s companies operating in Colombia and Mexico, giving it 100 per cent ownership of those subsidiaries.

"By closing this deal, we are consolidating our leadership in the region," said Hernán Gómez, CEO of Saam. "Our goal is to expand our geographic presence through an efficient, flexible and sustainable operating model that stands out for its excellence in an industry critical to global trade."

Announced last October, the transaction—an investment of US$30.5 million—was finalised after meeting the stipulated deadlines and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.