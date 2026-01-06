Port of Tauranga orders New Zealand’s first hybrid tug

New Zealand's Port of Tauranga has signed an agreement with a Turkish shipyard to construct a new 32-metre hybrid tug, the first of its kind for the port.
The new vessel will have a bollard pull of at least 80 tonnes, which the port said would significantly enhance its towing capability in adverse sea and wind conditions.
It is expected to be delivered in mid-2027 and will replace the Sir Robert, a 22-metre tug with 50-tonne bollard pull.
The tug design features a triangular propulsion configuration with three 360-degree azimuth thrusters. This layout allows the tug to apply almost all of its bollard pull in any direction, according to the port.
Chief Executive Leonard Sampson stated that the hybrid technology will reduce reliance on diesel and lower local emissions.
While an all-electric tug was considered, the port opted for a hybrid system to meet its specific operational profile and ensure reliability in emergency situations.
The hybrid tug will join the existing fleet, which includes the 24-metre twin tugs Tai Pari and Tai Timu, each featuring 74-tonne bollard pull.
In preparation for the new arrival, the port will undertake wharf strengthening and infrastructure modifications at its berths in Mount Maunganui.