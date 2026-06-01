Panama Canal Authority orders additional hybrid tugs from Spanish builder

The Panama Canal Authority (PCA) has selected Spain's Armon Shipyard for the construction of ten additional hybrid harbour tugs in a series.

The tugs will be sister vessels of Isla Barro Colorado (pictured), which Armon handed over to the PCA in 2025. Another nine tugs from the same series have also been delivered.

Each tug will measure 28.9 metres long and 14 metres wide. The PCA said each tug will combine advanced technology with an innovative design, ensuring the vessels' suitability for executing complex manoeuvres daily at the Panama Canal.