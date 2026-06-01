Panama Canal Authority orders additional hybrid tugs from Spanish builder

The Panama Canal Authority (PCA) has selected Spain's Armon Shipyard for the construction of ten additional hybrid harbour tugs in a series.
The tugs will be sister vessels of Isla Barro Colorado (pictured), which Armon handed over to the PCA in 2025. Another nine tugs from the same series have also been delivered.
Each tug will measure 28.9 metres long and 14 metres wide. The PCA said each tug will combine advanced technology with an innovative design, ensuring the vessels' suitability for executing complex manoeuvres daily at the Panama Canal.
A maximum draught of 6.2 metres will meanwhile allow each tug to easily operate alongside the larger, deep-draught ships that are cleared to pass through the canal.
The hybrid electric setup will include a 445kW battery pack that can supply additional propulsive power. The PCA said the system can also help reduce local emissions to enable the canal to meet its environmental sustainability goals.
Each tug will be powered by two 2,331kW engines, which will be able to deliver a bollard pull of 80 tons. There will also be a Fifi1 firefighting system and an ergonomically laid-out interior providing optimal living and working conditions for the crew.