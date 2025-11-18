OBITUARY | Ton Kooren, tug designer and founder of Kotug

In addition to operating a towage business, Kooren also developed a new tractor tug concept that utilised three azimuthing propellers to deliver enhanced manoeuvrability and a high bollard pull, making it ideal for ship escort and towage in harbour, coastal and offshore waters.

This concept was designed in collaboration with Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd, and examples of tugs that had adopted the design are still in operation worldwide.

Kooren retired from the Kotug Group in 2002, handing over the company's management to his son Ard-Jan, who had been appointed Commercial Manager of the group in 1995.