OBITUARY | Ton Kooren, tug designer and founder of Kotug

Dutch towage operator Kotug International has confirmed the sad news of the passing of Kotug founder Ton Kooren last November 13.
Kooren had founded Kotug International in 1988 through the merger of Ton Kooren International Marine Services, the deepsea towage company he established in 1977, and Sleepdienst Adriaan Kooren, which had been in operation since 1934.
In addition to operating a towage business, Kooren also developed a new tractor tug concept that utilised three azimuthing propellers to deliver enhanced manoeuvrability and a high bollard pull, making it ideal for ship escort and towage in harbour, coastal and offshore waters.
This concept was designed in collaboration with Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd, and examples of tugs that had adopted the design are still in operation worldwide.
Kooren retired from the Kotug Group in 2002, handing over the company's management to his son Ard-Jan, who had been appointed Commercial Manager of the group in 1995.
"Ton’s legacy extends far beyond our company," Kotug said in a statement following Kooren's passing. "He inspired generations of maritime professionals and set new global standards for innovation, safety, and sustainability.
"His passion, ingenuity, and courage to challenge convention will continue to guide Kotug's mission and the industry he helped shape."