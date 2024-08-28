New harbour tug enters service with Singapore's PSA Marine

The ABS-classed PSA Gemini is the first in a new RAL series of harbour tug. The vessel has an LOA of 30 metres (excluding the fenders), a moulded beam of 12 metres, a moulded depth of 5.19 metres, a maximum draught of 5.2 metres, and a crew complement of 10.

Two Niigata 6L28HX medium-speed engines each rated at 1,654 kW drive Niigata ZP-31B propellers to deliver a bollard pull of 64.6 tonnes and a top speed of 12.6 knots.