New harbour tug enters service with Singapore's PSA Marine
Singapore port services provider PSA Marine recently took delivery of a new harbour tug built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
The ABS-classed PSA Gemini is the first in a new RAL series of harbour tug. The vessel has an LOA of 30 metres (excluding the fenders), a moulded beam of 12 metres, a moulded depth of 5.19 metres, a maximum draught of 5.2 metres, and a crew complement of 10.
Two Niigata 6L28HX medium-speed engines each rated at 1,654 kW drive Niigata ZP-31B propellers to deliver a bollard pull of 64.6 tonnes and a top speed of 12.6 knots.
The vessel is equipped with a towing winch on the forward working deck, with a deck crane and dual anchor windlasses aft. The winch and windlasses have been provided by Ibercisa while Palfinger supplied the deck crane. MLC-compliant accommodation have been provided for the crew.
The bulwarks and fendering have been specifically tailored to PSA Marine’s operations with considerations for towline and fender wear while assisting vessels ranging from containerships to low freeboard barges.
The bow fendering consists of an upper course of strapless cylindrical fender, and a lower course of W-fender underneath. Shear line fendering consists of square fendering around the vessel with a smaller diameter cylindrical fender at the stern.