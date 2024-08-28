Netherlands' Kotug to support ENI’s Congo LNG project
Dutch towage operator Kotug International has been awarded a contract by ENI Congo for the provision of critical marine services for the latter's Congo LNG project.
The project, situated offshore the Republic of the Congo, includes the Tango floating LNG (FLNG) unit and the Excalibur floating storage unit (FSU). A second FLNG is currently under construction.
Under the terms of the contract, Kotug will deploy three tugs to support a range of operations, including mooring and unmooring of vessels, handling mooring equipment, providing stand-by services, transporting pilots, and offering anti-pollution, oilfield goods and passenger transport services.
Each tug features a patented triangular propulsion design that ensures enhanced safety and highly accurate manoeuvring. Each tug is capable of achieving over 80 tonnes of bollard pull and features a unique propulsion configuration consisting of three thrusters. Kotug says the configuration provides a high level of redundancy, cost savings, and faster handling under all circumstances.
Kotug will also maximise local content by collaborating closely with local suppliers and utilising local goods and services.