Netherlands' Kotug to support ENI’s Congo LNG project

The project, situated offshore the Republic of the Congo, includes the Tango floating LNG (FLNG) unit and the Excalibur floating storage unit (FSU). A second FLNG is currently under construction.

Under the terms of the contract, Kotug will deploy three tugs to support a range of operations, including mooring and unmooring of vessels, handling mooring equipment, providing stand-by services, transporting pilots, and offering anti-pollution, oilfield goods and passenger transport services.