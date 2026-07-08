Moran Towing Corporation completes integration of Bisso Towboat

Moran Towing Corporation has completed its integration of New Orleans-based operator Bisso Towboat, with all operations moving under the Moran Towing Corporation name effective July 1. The combined business will operate along the Lower Mississippi River as well as the US gulf and east coasts.

Bisso Towboat, brings a fleet of 11 tractor-tugs with a combined 51,056 horsepower (38,072 kW) to the merger. This fleet averages 12 years in age and is supported by 78 personnel, including 61 mariners and 17 shoreside staff who will join the acquiring business.

The former Bisso Towboat headquarters in New Orleans will also remain active as an operations base post-integration.