Kotug, Maritalia secure marine services contract for BP gas project offshore Senegal

Kotug and Maritalia (Kotug Senegal), have secured a long-term, fixed-term contract, with extension options, to provide marine services to one of Africa’s deepest subsea developments, located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.

Kotug will deploy four 32-metre, ASD IMO Tier-III compliant tugs to support the offshore Hub Terminal, FLNG and FPSO operations, while Maritalia will fulfill local content requirements.