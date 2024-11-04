Kotug, Maritalia secure marine services contract for BP gas project offshore Senegal
After a thorough and competitive tender process, Netherlands-based Kotug International and its local Senegalese partner Maritalia have been selected by BP and its project partners, Kosmos Energy, and National Oil Companies Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH), to provide marine services to the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project.
Kotug and Maritalia (Kotug Senegal), have secured a long-term, fixed-term contract, with extension options, to provide marine services to one of Africa’s deepest subsea developments, located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.
Kotug will deploy four 32-metre, ASD IMO Tier-III compliant tugs to support the offshore Hub Terminal, FLNG and FPSO operations, while Maritalia will fulfill local content requirements.
The GTA project will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and FPSO, which will process the gas. The gas will be exported through a 35-kilometre pipeline to an FLNG facility, where it will be transferred to LNG carriers.