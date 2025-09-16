Keel laid for new ice-capable tug for Russia's Rosmorport

Russia's Butoma Shipyard has laid the keel of a new ice-capable harbour tug ordered by local port operator Rosmorport.
The Arc6 ice class vessel will feature a steel hull, an LOA of 40 metres, a beam of 14.8 metres, a maximum draught of 6.9 metres, a displacement of 1,645 tonnes, a wheelhouse offering all-round visibility, and two diesel engines driving azimuthing propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 11.8 knots in open water and a bollard pull of 70 tonnes.
Duties will include towing, pilot transfers, salvage, debris removal, external firefighting, and oil spill response. Up to eight crewmembers may be embarked.
The newbuilding contract awarded by Rosmorport also includes options for up to two additional tugs from the same series.
Delivery of the new tug to the Port of Arkhangelsk is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.
All Project NE060 tugs were designed by Nordic Engineering to be capable of operating on the Northern Sea Route.