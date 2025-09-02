Israel Ports Company moves tug order to Bulgaria in response to Turkey's trade bans
Israel Ports Company (IPC) has confirmed that it has selected a Bulgarian shipyard for the construction of two new tugs instead of having the vessels built in Turkey as originally planned.
IPC said the decision to award the tug construction contract to MTG Dolphin Shiprepair and Shipbuilding in Varna was made in response to the Turkish Government's recently imposed ban preventing Israeli ships from visiting Turkish ports and prohibiting Turkish vessels from calling at Israeli ports.
Miri Regev, Israel's Minister of Transport and Road Safety, remarked that the decision to select "a friendly shipyard" in Bulgaria for the construction contract is, "an expression of a clear policy."
Ms Regev added that Israel, "will not give in to boycotts," and that it will, "continue to ensure the strengthening of ports [and] the continuity of service."
The new tugs will replace two vessels currently being operated at the Port of Haifa, which is managed by IPC. Each will have a bollard pull of 85 tons.