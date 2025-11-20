India's Visakhapatnam Port taps KMEW for 15-year electric tug operation

India’s Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works (KMEW) has secured a 15-year contract from the Visakhapatnam Port Authority for the operation and management of a battery-powered tug. The contract is valued at INR3.84 billion ($45.5 million).

Under the agreement, KMEW will be responsible for the manning, operation, maintenance, and complete technical management of the vessel. The tug features battery operating systems designed for zero local-emission operations, aligning with India’s “green tug” transition programme (GTTP).