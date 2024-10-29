Indian Register of Shipping joins project to design environment-friendly tugs
The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has joined an international collaboration that seeks to introduce a new series of tugs and other harbour craft fitted with environment-friendly technologies.
IRS said the partnership will entail the development of tugs and harbour crafts, incorporating the latest environment-friendly technologies to meet international standards for sustainability and efficiency. The resulting designs will be reviewed and approved-in-principle by IRS for both local and international shipping requirements.
The vessels will be designed to comply with the Green Transition Guidelines for inland vessels laid out by the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. IRS will then class these vessels, ensuring they meet stringent regulatory and environmental standards.
The collaboration will also involve the retrofitting of existing inland vessels to align with green transition goals. As part of the project, IRS will conduct an engineering review of the design for compliance with IRS Rules and other applicable international regulatory standards.