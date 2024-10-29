Indian Register of Shipping joins project to design environment-friendly tugs

IRS said the partnership will entail the development of tugs and harbour crafts, incorporating the latest environment-friendly technologies to meet international standards for sustainability and efficiency. The resulting designs will be reviewed and approved-in-principle by IRS for both local and international shipping requirements.

The vessels will be designed to comply with the Green Transition Guidelines for inland vessels laid out by the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. IRS will then class these vessels, ensuring they meet stringent regulatory and environmental standards.