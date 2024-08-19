Indian program to introduce harbour tugs fitted with alternative propulsion

Phase one of the GTTP will begin on October 1, 2024, and continue until December 31, 2027. During this phase, the major ports of Jawaharlal Nehru, Deendayal, Paradip, and V.O. Chidambaranar will procure or charter at least two green tugs each, based on standardised designs and specifications issued by the Standing Specification Committee (SSC).

Officials expect the program to involve an investment of around INR10 billion (US$120 million) for the construction of the tugs. The first batch of tugs will be battery-electric, with provisions for adopting other emerging green technologies such as hybrid, methanol, and green hydrogen as the industry evolves.

The government expects that, by the end of 2040, all tugs operating in Indian major ports will feature sustainable propulsion systems.