COLUMN | When harbour tugs respond to emergencies, every second counts [Tug Times]

Perhaps the answer is for tug companies to become more proactive.

With the vast amount of local knowledge possessed by tug companies, it is perfectly possible to work out when and where tugs might be needed in bad weather.

In Hong Kong, I generally had a tug patrolling the harbour during typhoons. Slow steaming did not burn a great deal of fuel, and it meant we might have a tug close by if a ship got into trouble, at which time we could charge extra for an emergency response.

The potential benefits outweighed the cost, and an added advantage was that I could get real-time information on the actual weather conditions in various corners of the port.

In better weather, we also had a policy of not returning all our tugs to base when the container port was quiet. One or two would be left tied up in quiet corners in case there was an emergency – a policy that saved 15 or 20 minutes mobilisation time and could mean the difference between sorting out a problem and seeing it become much worse.

Tactics such as the ones I describe are not too difficult to work out, and I suspect there are many companies in many ports that do something similar. If not, why not?