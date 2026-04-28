COLUMN | Towage and salvage in a world gone mad [Tug Times]

In recent weeks, I have found myself dwelling on events during the Iran-Iraq War of the early 1980s.

Anyone who worked in the Persian Gulf during the so-called Tanker War will have similar horrible memories, but the casualties were not confined to tankers. A number of tugs, workboats, and supply vessels were attacked as they went about their lawful pursuits, and many of us lost some friends and colleagues to both Iraqi and Iranian missiles.

Perhaps these tragedies happened before the internet became all-pervasive, which might explain why there is so little information available today.