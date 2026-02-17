COLUMN | Smart machinery: the way ahead for tugs? [Tug Times]

A recent article in International Tug and Salvage caught my eye. Written by Martyn Wingrove, it centred on an interview with Cem Huroglu, who is sales and marketing director of a company called Data Hidrolik.

The article claimed tugs need to be designed with integrated deck machinery that is durable, sustainable, and smart. This is why Data Hidrolik has turned its research and development focus towards implementing digital and emissions-reduction technologies for its deck machinery and providing integrated operational systems.

"The company’s next-generation electric windlass and winches will be part of a towage system designed for low-emissions operations," said Mr Huroglu. "They will have technology enabling remote monitoring and digital integrations that ensure data traceability and enable predictive maintenance. The deck of a modern tugboat (sic) is not just a collection of individual equipment, but a total of systems working in perfect harmony."