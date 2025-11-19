COLUMN | Remembering Ton Kooren, Founder of towage company Kotug [Tug Times]

Entering the family business in the 1950s, Ton branched out into deep sea towage in the 1970s, but first gained widespread recognition in the 1980s when he acquired six Z-peller tugs from an American company that had gone bankrupt, and used them to challenge the virtual towing monopoly in the Port of Rotterdam. He called his company Kotug, and in the ensuing years he built it into one of the most recognizable brands in the industry.

This was, in no small part, due to his invention of the award-winning "rotortug" concept in 1999. While most of us were quite happy with two azimuthing units, he added a third in a move that has been described as redefining safety, manoeuvrability and efficiency.