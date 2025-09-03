COLUMN | European maritime and ports strategy consultations: what does it mean for tug companies? [Tug Times]

My attention was recently drawn to a press release from the European Tugowners Association (ETA) that sets out their hopes for support from the European Union as it finalises its European Maritime Industrial Strategy and European Port Strategy.

Apparently, these new strategy documents are expected to be published by the end of the year and, "will establish a new policy framework for the European shipping sector."

Obviously, I am not the best person to comment on affairs in the EU because I live in a place where you get very little help from anyone and are expected to survive on your own merits, so my apologies if I misunderstand the bureaucratic niceties or the language of EU-related documents.

I think I understood parts of the ETA press release, but confess there were sections that, although written in English, might just as well have been in ancient Greek for all the sense they made to me.

The ETA begins by welcoming the initiative and pointing out that shipbuilding and equipment manufacturing are a cornerstone of technological innovation and sustainability and a key enabler of strategic autonomy for the continent.

So far, so good, and couched in language that will be music to the ears of the bureaucrats in Brussels. Note the clever use of such appealing concepts as "autonomy for the continent" and "sustainability".