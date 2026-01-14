Harbour Tugs and Operation

Chilean yard to build new tug for Saam's Canada operations

Saam CEO Macario Valdés (left) and Asenav CEO Fernando Rodríguez at the contract signing for the new tug
Chilean shipbuilder Asenav has been selected for the construction of a new harbour tug for towage operator Saam.

Construction is expected to take approximately 15 months, with the vessel scheduled to join Saam’s fleet in Canada during the first half of 2027.

The tug will be designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Upon completion, it will have a length of 32 metres, a bollard pull of 80 tons, and Fifi1 equipment.

The tug will also feature an advanced waste gas treatment system to separate nitrous oxides, thus ensuring compliance with IMO Tier III emissions regulations.

Saam said that the tug will be designed and rated especially for challenging escort type indirect pulling manoeuvres, hence increasing safety in operationally demanding areas.

It will also boast an enhanced beam compared to its original design, which will improve stability and crew comfort and make the vessel a versatile platform for harbour operations.

Saam will use the new tug to assist vessels at specialised hydrocarbon terminals.

