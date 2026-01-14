Chilean yard to build new tug for Saam's Canada operations

Chilean shipbuilder Asenav has been selected for the construction of a new harbour tug for towage operator Saam.

Construction is expected to take approximately 15 months, with the vessel scheduled to join Saam’s fleet in Canada during the first half of 2027.

The tug will be designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Upon completion, it will have a length of 32 metres, a bollard pull of 80 tons, and Fifi1 equipment.